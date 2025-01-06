Costco Now Offering … Apartments?

If you love buying in bulk and $1.50 hot dogs, you better start packing, because the home of your dreams is on the way.

Costco has broken ground on a unique retail space that will not only be the massive sprawling warehouse that we all know, but will also have 800 rental units above the store.

The company says that the move is aimed at helping out with the housing issue facing southern California. Of the 800 units they're building, 184 will be reserved for low income households.

This will be the first of its kind for the brand, and you are not just getting the best parking spot ever for Costco. The apartment comes with a rooftop pool, garden, and of course, a Costco membership.

No word on how much rent will be for the other units, but Los Angeles is not a cheap place to live. According to Zillow, the median price of rent in Baldwin Park, Calif. is $2,999 dollars, which is higher than the national median of $2,000 per month.

On social media, many people seem pretty excited about the possibility of living right above the spot they do most of their shopping.

Before you start packing, don't too excited: The project is currently set to be completed sometime in 2027.

15 Country Artists Primed to Headline a Super Bowl Halftime Show Any way you slice it, country music is long overdue for its time in the spotlight at the Super Bowl. Although several artists have sung the National Anthem at the game, the coveted halftime show has been anything but country for over three decades.

The last time anyone from the genre headlined the performance was in 1994, when Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd did a medley of their biggest hits. With country music gaining in popularity, there's no better time than now to put one of our own in the spotlight. Here are 15 artists who are already primed to take on the task. Gallery Credit: Jess