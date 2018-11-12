Country LakeShake will return to Chicago on June 21-23 in 2019, and next year the three-day country festival will be highlighting the ladies. Set at the picturesque Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, the festival's fifth anniversary will boast an all-female lineup during the kickoff on Friday (June 21).

Set to perform on Friday is headliner Miranda Lambert. Her performance will also feature Pistol Annies. Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, Cassadee Pope and Lindsay Ell are also scheduled to take the stage throughout the day.

Additional headliners include Luke Bryan and Keith Urban, who will perform on Saturday (June 22) and Sunday (June 23), respectively. Also taking the stage throughout the weekend are Clint Black, Danielle Bradbery, Jon Langston, Midland, Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr, Mitchell Tenpenny and Brett Young. More acts are to be announced in the coming weeks.

Three-day and single-day passes to Country LakeShake Chicago will go on sale beginning Nov. 16 at 10AM CT via lakeshakefestival.com. The Next From Nashville stage will return in 2019, featuring some of the best up-and-coming talent in country music.

Lambert and her Pistol Annies bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley have been making the media rounds in support of their latest album, Interstate Gospel. The trio recently performed their new single, "Got My Name Changed Back," on Good Morning America. They also just wrapped a three-city series of shows at the Novo in Los Angeles on Nov. 7. Their California performance followed previous stops in New York City and Nashville.