Country Music 2011 Grammy Nominations

Country music has infiltrated the 2011 Grammy nominations, with Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Jamey Johnson and more up for some huge awards, while the music of Lady Antebellum and Miranda Lambert transcends into multiple-genre categories.

Miranda Lambert received an especially big nod by being nominated for Song of the Year for 'The House That Built Me,' up against fellow country music stars Lady Antebellum with their song, 'Need You Now.' The trio is also sitting on nominations for Record of the Year -- and Album of the Year for their 2010 release with the same title -- for a total of six nominations at this year's Grammys.

Zac Brown Band were recognized for their amazing year with nominations in four categories, thanks to their 2010 record 'You Get What You Give,' which is up for Best Country Album. The band is hopeful their single 'Free' will take home both Best Country Song and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals.

Tune in to the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 13 on CBS to see which country music stars take home Grammys in 2011.

2011 Grammy Nominations by Category:

Best Country Song

‘The Breath You Take,’ George Strait

‘Free,’ Zac Brown Band

‘The House That Built Me,’ Miranda Lambert

‘I’d Love to Be Your Last,’ Gretchen Wilson

‘If I Die Young,’ The Band Perry

‘Need You Now,’ Lady Antebellum

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals

‘Pride (In the Name of Love),’ Dierks Bentley, Del McCoury & The Punch Brothers

‘As She’s Walking Away,’ Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson

‘Bad Angel,’ Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and Jamey Johnson

‘Hillbilly Bone,’ Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins

‘I Run to You,’ Marty Stuart and Connie Smith

Best Country Album

Dierks Bentley, ‘Up on the Ridge’

Zac Brown Band, ‘You Get What You Give’

Jamey Johnson, ‘The Guitar Song’

Lady Antebellum, ‘Need You Now’

Miranda Lambert, ‘Revolution’

Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals

Zac Brown Band, ‘Free’

Dailey & Vincent, ‘Elizabeth’

Lady Antebellum, ‘Need You Now’

Little Big Town, ‘Little White Church’

The SteelDrivers, ‘Where Rainbows Never Die’

Best Female Country Vocal Performance

Jewel, ‘Satisfied’

Miranda Lambert, ‘The House That Built Me’

LeAnn Rimes, ‘Swingin’

Carrie Underwood, ‘Temporary Home’

Gretchen Wilson, ‘I’d Love to Be Your Last’

Best Male Country Vocal Performance

Jamey Johnson, ‘Macon’

Toby Keith, ‘Cryin’ for Me (Wayman’s Song)’

David Nail, ‘Turning Home’

Keith Urban, ‘Til Summer Comes Around’

Chris Young, ‘Gettin’ You Home’

Record of the Year

‘Nothing on You,’ B.o.B and Bruno Mars

‘Empire State of Mind,’ Jay-Z and Alicia Keys

‘Forget You,’ Cee Lo Green

‘Love The Way You Lie,’ Eminem

‘Need You Now,’ Lady Antebellum

Song of the Year

Lady Antebellum, ‘Need You Now’

Miranda Lambert, ‘The House That Built Me’

Cee-Lo Green, ‘Forget You’

Eminem, ‘Love the Way You Lie’

Ray Lamontagne, ‘Beg, Steal or Borrow’

Album of the Year

Lady Antebellum, ‘Need You Now’

Lady Gaga, ‘The Fame Monster’

Arcade Fire, ‘The Suburbs’

Eminem, ‘Recovery’

Katy Perry, ‘Teenage Dream’

For full 2011 Grammy coverage, including who will be winning in each nomination category above, click here.