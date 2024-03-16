The kings of country music have lived the high life in some spectacular homes that are fit for real-life royalty.

The jaw-dropping estates in this list of country kings' most stunning homes include houses that have belonged to some of country music's all-time legends, including George Jones, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, George Strait and Kenny Rogers.

You'll also see pictures of staggering mansions that stars of the '80s, '90s and more contemporary male country singers have called home over the years, including Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and more.

From stunning Sothern-style mansions, to eye-popping estates that look like something out of a magazine, the homes of country music's kings are a testament to the good life that can come along with a successful career in music.

There's even a staggering hilltop Italian villa that belonged to one of country music's most successful touring artists, as well as a monolithic California mansion that's almost impossible to believe.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the stunning homes of country music's kings:

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate After selling their spectacular Southern manor home in 2010, Alan Jackson and his wife moved to to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home Alan Jackson's former 18,622-square-foot plantation-style estate sits on 135 acres in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb outside of Nashville. The staggering residence includes formal dining and living rooms, a home office with maple floors, a spacious family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub. The property sold for $28 million in 2010, making it one of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside George Jones' Spectacular Southern Manor George Jones lived the life of a true Southern gentleman in his Southern-style manor home in an affluent suburb of Nashville. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Rural Castle Jason Aldean lived the good life in his stunning mansion outside of Nashville, which resembled a rural castle. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: Look Inside George Strait's Spectacular Mansion George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind mansion in Texas, and it was actually a real deal. The country legend asked $6.9 million for his 7,925-square-foot home that includes three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths on a hilltop in a very exclusive area of San Antonio. The final selling price was not disclosed.

The house sits on 12.2 acres and includes a gourmet kitchen, separate his and her bathrooms and closets and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. The main house is wired for surround sound throughout, and it also features outdoor living spaces including a patio with built-in grill, sink, icemaker and refrigerator. There's also an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna, and a walk-in safe room. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood 's former beachside house in Malibu offered a gorgeous vacation paradise for the country music power couple to relax.

Brooks and Yearwood bought their 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,200-square-foot house in Malibu for slightly less than $5 million in June of 2008. The house itself is fairly modest, but very well-appointed, featuring an open floor plan.

The living room boasts a corner fireplace and multiple sets of French doors that open to the backyard. The kitchen includes marble countertops, while skylights offer plenty of natural California sunlight. The den features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves on either side of a fireplace of white brick.

The backyard is spectacular, featuring a loggia, an outdoor fireplace, a half-court basketball court and elaborate landscaping. The house provides direct access to the world-famous Malibu beach via a set of steps.

The couple sold the house in Malibu in late 2016 for $7 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Luxurious Tennessee Farmhouse Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were living it up in their 5,086-square-foot, 4-bedroom farmhouse in Franklin, Tenn., a rural community 30 minutes outside of Nashville. The house is beautifully well-appointed. The master bedroom features a very large walk-in closet, and the gated, 35-acre property also includes a gym, recreation rooms, an office and a three-car garage, as well as a utility barn. The couple sold their rural farmhouse in 2018 for $2.7 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Chesney's Spectacular $11.5 Million Tennessee Estate Kenny Chesney has sold his 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot hilltop estate in Tennessee for $11.5 million, and pictures show an opulent Mediterranean villa that is lavish even by the standards of other celebrity mansions. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Rogers' Staggering California Estate Kenny Rogers developed a taste for fine living early in his success. His ultra-lavish mansion in Bel Air, Calif., an estate called Lionsgate, was opulent even by celebrity standards. The 11-bedroom, 17-bathroom home totals 23,988 square feet of space, and it sits on 1.63 acres of some of the most expensive real estate in California.

The lavish interior includes a master suite that encompasses more than 3,000 square feet, three separate living rooms, seven fireplaces, a billiards room, a formal study, a private 12-seat theater with leather seats, a climate-controlled wine room that opens onto a saltwater pool, three steam showers and a large dry sauna. The property also features an outdoor glass elevator that leads to a large ballroom party space with an attached guest suite and a professional-sized gym.

The exterior of the house is just as lavish, including an outdoor living area with heated floors and a fully equipped bar, a tennis court with stadium lighting and a viewing area, a hot tub and extensive landscaping. Realtor.com calls Lionsgate the "most prestigious luxury estate" in Bel Air, boasting "possibly the best views in Los Angeles."

According to Business Insider , Rogers purchased the estate in the 1970s, and he added the lions to the gate and christened the home Lionsgate. He sold it in 1983 for $5.8 million, according to Variety , and the property most recently sold in 2015 for a staggering $46.25 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Spectacular Beverly Hills Mansion Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sure know how to live the good life. In addition to their multiple lavish residences in the Nashville area, the superstar couple owned a spectacular mansion in a posh area of California that's like something out of a movie. Their 11,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom residence in the high-dollar area of Beverly Park South in Beverly Hills sold for $9.5 million in 2009. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Kane Brown's Luxurious Rural Home Kane Brown sold this Nashville-area home for $900,000 in October 2020. Prior to selling the house, he actually let Jason Aldean and his wife rent it while they built their new house.

Pictures: See Inside Luke Bryan's Stunning Beach House Luke Bryan listed his 4,600-square-foot beach house for sale in December 2022. The stunning Florida mansion includes four bedrooms and bathrooms and comes furnished. The master bedroom overlooks 95 feet of water frontage, but if you don't want to descend all four floors to get there, you can absorb the warmth of the private, heated pool. This Santa Rosa Beach property is on sale for $18 million, among the most ever for a country star's house Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

See Inside Glen Campbell's $4.5 Million Malibu Estate Glen Campbell and his wife, Kim Campbell, purchased their 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 6,540-square-foot Tuscany-style estate in Malibu, Calif., for $3,425,000 in May of 2005. The house sits on just over an acre of prime California real estate, with the Pacific Ocean visible in the distance.

The interior of the home includes a lavishly decorated living room with a stone floor, exposed beams and vaulted ceilings and a corner fireplace. It's one of three total fireplaces in the house, which also features an elaborate kitchen, a two-car garage, a library, an office and a music/media room.

A number of the rooms open onto a series of shaded terraces and patios that overlook the spectacular backyard, which is terraced down to an infinity pool and spa. An outdoor living room with a trellis and a massive outdoor fireplace complete the back of the property, while a massive stone turret is among the most eye-catching aspects of the structure. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Willie Nelson's Historic $2.5 Million Rural Retreat Willie Nelson 's former home in Nashville is on the market for $2.5 million, and pictures show a splendid rural retreat that's a true piece of country music history.

Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the country music icon built for himself, sits on 150 rolling rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., just half an hour outside of Nashville. The land surrounding the cabin offers a breathtaking slice of unspoiled Tennessee and ensures maximum quiet and privacy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside the Johnny Cash Family's $6.25 Million Dogwood Estate A legendary estate that was a mainstay of Johnny Cash's family holdings is now up for sale, and pictures show a property that's worthy of one of country music's royal families. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker