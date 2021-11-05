Can Jake Owen Head up the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Jake Owen has just released a carefree new video for a song called "Drunk on a Boat." Will his fans show up to vote him into the most popular country music videos of the week? That's up to Taste of Country readers just like you.

Owen's new video faces off against great new clips from Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Jon Langston, Kolby Cooper, Tim Montana and Walker County. Who's got your vote this week?

There's a new video at the top of the countdown this week. Caroline Jones has had a long run in the Top 5 with her clip for "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable)," and it ascends to No. 1 this week, pushing Laine Hardy down to No. 2 for the first time in quite a while. Jess Kellie Adams also makes a splashy debut at No. 4 this week with her "Saving Grace" video, and Jim Stanard's "Witness Protection" logs in at No. 9 in its final week in the countdown. The clip retires from consideration this week after a long run in the Top 10.

Do you want to see different videos in the Top 10 next week? Make sure to vote, and keep on voting for your favorites.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.