Will Annie Bosko Head Up the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

Annie Bosko has just released a cool new video for her new song, "California Cowgirl." Will she lead the most popular music videos in country music this week?

Bosko's "California Cowgirl" celebrates her West Coast roots and allows her to show off her riding skills, as well as a series of outfits:

She's up against new videos from Colbie Caillat and Russell Dickerson, Old Dominion, and Chris Lane and Abby Anderson.

Pug Johnson makes a big debut at No. 4 in the countdown this week, and Dasha rounds out the Top 10.

Next week's Top 10 might look very different, with so many new clips up for votes and some old favorites dropping from consideration.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.