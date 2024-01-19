Annie Bosko tapped two country hitmakers to help her write "Neon Baby," but it's hard to imagine the room so crowded when she cut this burning love song.

The lyrics to her yearning ballad are meant for two.

"Two-step me through the kitchen to the bedroom with nothing on / But the candle on the mantle and some vinyl playing Haggard and Jones," she sings during her building pre-chorus.

Jeffrey Steele and "She's Country" co-writer Bridgette Tatum helped Bosco write "Neon Baby," a song reminiscent of early 2000s hits like "Just Got Started Lovin' You."

Steel guitar, Hammond B3 organ and soft percussion help set a seductive tone for her intentions. The chorus goes:

"I'll be your neon baby / I'll drive you midnight crazy / I'll hit your lips like whiskey / When you lean in to kiss me / Put that whiskey down and kiss me again and again / Turn me on / I'll be your neon baby."

Bosko is a 10-year, overnight success story. Her success with this song and others on her Annie Bosko EP came after the California native paid dues to find a voice she could truly call her own. Wynn Varble, Derek George and Trent Tomlinson are a few others who wrote with her for the new EP.

Annie Bosko was released digitally on Jan. 5.

attachment-Annie Bosko EP Stone Country Records loading...