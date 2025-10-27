During Riley Green's show this past weekend, "There Was This Girl" that ran onstage to sing and dance.

Even though she was another country artist's sister, security had to step in, and kindly ushered her offstage.

The other act was Annie Bosko, who brought her sister to the show. As some of the commenters are suggesting, tequila made her do it.

In the video. posted to Bosko's Instagram, you see Green performing and in the zone. Then you see a woman who comes out and has nothing but great intentions in mind.

"She said she wanted to ‘support my career’… didn’t know she meant onstage," Bosko said in the caption of her post.

"FYI Riley didn’t invite her up — tequila did," Bosko joked. "And there was definitely more than one in her hand. God help me. Apologies team Riley."

For some reason, we don't think this is going to be a major issue to team Riley. They were kind in ushering her offstage, and seemed very understanding of the situation.

Green, being one of country music's most eligible bachelors, singing a song about a girl in the crowd he thought was pretty -- it had all the ingredients needed for a single girl who was already credentialed backstage to make her move.

The comment section is on fire as well.

Keith Urban's guitarist and member of Runaway June, Natalie Stovall writes "OMG I'm dying."

One woman even shouts out the security guard that kindly ushered her offstage, "That’s my friend Travis nicely escorting her off."

Green is likely used to women trying to garner his attention while he is performing, whether it's in the crowd or on the stage.

Where is Riley Green From?

Riley Green hails from Jacksonville, Ala.

How Old is Riley Green?

Riley Green is 37 years-old. He was born on October 18, 1988.

