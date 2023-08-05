Will Luke Bryan Lead the Top Country Videos?

Luke Bryan has released a fun new video for his song, "But I Got a Beer in My Hand." Will he head up the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out.

Bryan's up against new video from Ashley Cooke, Jake Owen, Tyler Childers and Ashley McBryde, all of whom have great new clips out that are looking for support. Who's your choice this week?

The Top 10 features a slate of mostly familiar clips this time around, but we also have a new entry from mother-daughter duo HuneyFire at No. 9, while Ty Herndon and Terri Clark return to the Top 10 at No. 10 this time around.

