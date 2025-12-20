Karen Waldrup once again heads up the most popular videos in country music in this week's Taste of Country Video Countdown.

Waldrup is no stranger to the top of the countdown. Her video for "Blue Cowboys Boots" has spent more time in that position than not since she released the clip in June.

William Lee Golden and the Goldens make a splashy debut at No. 5 with their "Old Country Church" video.

Zac Brown and Dolly Parton re-enter the Top 10 this week, with clips from Home Free, Spencer Hatcher, Jenny Tolman and more holding steady.

Wild Mountain Mystics' clip for "If You Can Bluff" retires from consideration this week, having spent its entire six-month run in the Top 10 of the countdown.

