Karen Waldrup is once again at the forefront of the most popular videos in country music in this week's Taste of Country Video Countdown.

It's also her last week in the countdown for now, as her video for "Blue Cowboys Boots" ages out of consideration this week after a winning run that saw the popular video occupy the No. 1 spot far more often than not since its June release.

The Top 10 looks a bit different this week, with clips from Home Free, Spencer Hatcher and more continuing to hold steady, while videos from Jake Owen, Danielle Bradbery and Bucky Heard round out the countdown this time.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.