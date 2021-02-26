Miranda Lambert and Elle King have just released a fun new video together. Will they top the most popular country videos of the week?

The pair get their party on in the new video for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," a collaboration that came out of their time on the road together. They are looking for votes this week, facing off against new clips from Lanco, Diamond Dixie, Koe Wetzel and Ali Taylor.

Which artist will earn your vote this time around?

Home Free are back at No. 1 this week with their collaboration with Don McLean on "American Pie," and Lauren Mascitti is still at No. 2. Blake Shelton debuts at No. 3 this week with his new video for "Minimum Wage," and Ashley Monroe bows at No. 6 with her "Drive" video.

Which clips and country singers would you like to see in the Top 10 this coming week? The results depend entirely on you and other loyal ToC readers, so vote, and keep on voting for your favorites! Check back next Friday to see who captures the top spots

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.