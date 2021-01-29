Will Jason Aldean Lead the Week’s Top Country Music Videos?

Jason Aldean has just released a cinematic new video for "Blame It on You." Will his fans vote the new clip to the top of the most popular country music videos of the week? We're about to find out.

Aldean's newest video is up against new clips from Blue Water Highway, Margo Price, Hailey Whitters and Sacred Cowboys. Which artist and video are you pulling for this time around?

Home Free are at No. 1 again this week, and Lauren Mascitti is still holding down the No. 2 spot. RaeLynn enters the Top 10 this week with her video for "Me About Me," while we otherwise see quite a few familiar clips rise and fall inside the Top 10.

