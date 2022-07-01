Ty Herndon has just released a new video for his new song, "Till You Get There." Will he lead the most popular music videos in country music this week?

The country singer is celebrating survivors in the new clip, and he's facing off against new videos from quite a few other artists. Dustin Lynch, Ryan Hurd, Jim Stanard, Maddie Larkin, Bailey Zimmerman, JoJo Mason and Tyler Halverson and Kylie Frey all have new videos in release that are looking for votes this week.

The Top 10 is pretty static this time around, but Keith Urban re-enters the Top 10 this week, while Casi Joy, Tiera Kennedy and Shelby Darrall all need just a few more votes apiece to come within reach of the Top 10 next time around.

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of the year, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha.

