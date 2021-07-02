Can Maddie & Tae Top the Most Popular Country Videos of the Week?

Maddie & Tae have just released a hugely entertaining video for their current single, "Woman You Got." Will their fans vote it into the top of the most popular country videos of the week? We're about to find out.

The country duo show off their humorous and sassy sides in the new clip, which finds their husbands getting in on the fun. They've enjoyed great support in the countdown with past videos, but they're also up against an extensive slate of new clips from Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus, Taylor Rae, the Cadillac Three, Lindsey Stirling and Christina Taylor.

Who's got your vote?

The past week saw more intense voting as the music business continues to open back up and more artists release new work. Taste of Country readers cast more than 10,000 votes over the last seven days, finally voting Laine Hardy back to the top of the countdown, while a new video from Home Free comes in second this week. Lauren Mascitti, Carolines Jones and Jimmy Charles round out the Top 5 this time around, while a familiar list of titles are still hanging in the Top 10. With so many new titles this week, the countdown might look very different next time around.

Taste of Country lets our loyal readers decide the most popular videos in country music by voting each week. That means you've got to vote for your favorites, and make sure you share the countdown with like-minded friends and fans who can vote along with you.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.