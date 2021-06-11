Laine Hardy has done it again. The former American Idol champion has completed another run at the top of Taste of Country's countdown of the most popular videos in country music this past week with his video for "Memorize You."

Hardy drew 32 percent of all the votes cast in another week of unusually active voting, holding Home Free's new video for "Travelin' Soldier" down to No. 2 in its debut week in the countdown. Caroline Jones, Adam Ezra Group and Lauren Mascitti round out the Top 5 this week, while Blake Shelton and Keith Urban both re-enter the Top 10 this week.

Chase Martin, Ernest and Hailey Whitters all have new videos out this week, and they are looking for fan support. Taste of Country lets our loyal readers decide the results of our video countdown each week. As the pandemic recedes, the music business gets back to work and artists release more videos, the voting has been tougher and tougher every week for more than a month. If you want to see your favorites take hold, you'll have to really work for it!

That means you've got to vote, and make you share the countdown with like-minded friends and fans who can vote along with you.

NOTE: This week's countdown vote will extend for two weeks instead of one due to staff vacation schedules. Voting will run through June 25, when we will reveal the results and offer up a whole new string of videos for your consideration. Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.