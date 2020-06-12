Can Luke Bryan Head Up the Week’s Most Popular Country Videos?

Luke Bryan has just released a new video for his tear-jerking new song, "Build Me a Daddy." Will his fans turn out to vote him into the most popular country music videos of the week?

Bryan's emotional new clip is up against a new video from Waterloo Revival and a collaboration between MacMcAnally and Drake White. Which one has your vote this time around?

Sammy Kershaw's "My Friend Fred" video is at the top of the countdown for another week, while Home Free debut at No. 2 with their video for "Cover Me Up." AC Thomas and Auburn Road both debut in the Top 10 this week, and Carolyn Miller re-enters the countdown after a week of voting that saw quite a bit of shakeup.

Which artists and videos will make it into the Top 10 next week? Taste of Country lets our readers determine their top picks, so make sure you vote and keep on voting! Look for the results every Friday.

