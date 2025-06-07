Will Blake Smeltz Lead the Top Videos of the Week?

Blake Smeltz has just released a new video for his latest song, "Nicotine Daydream." Will he head up the most popular videos in country music this week?

Smeltz captures the bittersweet feeling of looking back on an old flame in the clip:

Laci Kaye Booth, Chris Lane, Bailey Zimmerman, Old Dominion and Corey Kent all have new videos out this week that are looking for votes, too:

The Top 10 has shifted considerably this week, with new videos from Demps, Ana Cristina Cash, Andy Griggs and Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney all debuting in the countdown this time around.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.