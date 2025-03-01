Will Miranda Lambert’s New Video ‘Run’ the Countdown?

Miranda Lambert is on the "Run" in her newest video. Will her fans show up to vote her into the top spot of ToC's weekly video countdown? We're about to find out.

Lambert takes viewers out to the desert to watch wild horses running free in her latest clip. Will she earn your vote? Take a look:

Lambert is staring down some very tough competition this week. There are new videos from Colt Ford and Michael Ray, as well as Dasha, that are all looking for votes this week as Lambert's previous video retires from consideration and her new one comes up for voting.

The Top 10 looks very different this week, with new videos from Home Free, Tyler Rich and Dierks Bentley making their debut after some tough voting.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.