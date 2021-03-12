Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line offer up a unifying message in their new video for their collaboration, "Undivided." Will their fans get together to vote it into the top country music videos of the week?

The superstar pairing are facing competition in the form of new clips from Travis Tritt, Ingrid Andress, Kenny Chesney, Jordan Davis and Olivia Lane, all of whom have great new videos out that are up for votes in the countdown for the first time this week.

Which artist will earn your vote this time around?

Home Free are still at No. 1 this week after a week of intense voting, and Lauren Mascitti is still hanging in doggedly at No. 2. We see many of the same artists and clips in the Top 10 this week as we did last time around, while Brooke Eden's new video for "No Shade" bows at No. 10.

Which videos and artists do you want to see in the Top 10 this coming week? The results depend on you and other loyal ToC readers, so vote, and keep on voting for your favorites! We'll publish the results next Friday.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.