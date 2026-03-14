Taste of Country RISER Spencer Hatcher Tops the Video Countdown!

Country traditionalist Spencer Hatcher has claimed the top spot on Taste of Country's weekly rundown of the most popular videos in country music after a successful run of months in the Top 5.

Hatcher is one of Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch, and his video for "When She Calls Me Cowboy" has consistently remained in the Top 5 for 20 weeks.

The clip climbs to No. 1 this week despite intense competition from Home Free, whose new video for "Nantucket" lands at No. 2.

Jo Dee Messina, Lainey Wilson, Carly Peace and Riley Green, Kane Brown, Redferrin and Brian Kelley all have new videos out this week that are looking for votes.

Take a look at those new clips below:

The countdown looks dramatically different this week, as videos from Home Free, Lost Saints, Harper Grace and HunterGirl all make strong debuts.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.