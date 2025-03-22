Can Maddie & Tae Head up the Top Videos of the Week?

Maddie & Tae are spotlighting a mostly uncelebrated part of the culture in their new video for "Drunk Girls in Bathrooms." Will their fans vote the new clip to the top of our weekly video countdown?

Maddie & Tae have always been very video-forward artists. Their new clip uses some exaggerated makeup and bold color palettes to celebrate the instant bond women form waiting in line for the bathroom at social gatherings, where they take the time to prop up each other's insecurities:

Maddie & Tae's previous video for "What a Woman Can Do" had a very long run in Taste of Country's Top 10 Video Countdown. That clip retires from consideration as their latest comes up for votes this week, alongside new videos from Home Free, Billy Ray Cyrus, Frankie Ballard and John Morgan.

The Top 10 looks very different this time, with clips from Russell Dickerson, the Lacs, Sydney Sherrill and Shaboozey all making the cut this week. Next week could look even more different, with new videos coming up for votes as a longtime favorite retires.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.