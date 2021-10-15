Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton have finally teamed up for their first-ever duet together, and they've filmed a video for the special track. Will they head up the top music videos of the week?

The two country queens paired for a new version of "Does He Love You," McEntire's classic hit with Linda Davis, and the video is looking for votes this week.

Dustin Lynch and Riley Green also have a new collaboration video out, and Sam Hunt has just released a new clip, as well as the sibling duo Twin Kennedy.

Who's got your vote this time around?

The countdown resumes this week after two weeks of voting that saw Laine Hardy retain the top spot, while Caroline Jones is in at No. 2. Restless Road jump into the Top 10 at No. 6 this week, and Alan Jackson comes in at No. 9 with his emotional video for "Where Have You Gone."

Which artists do you want to see in the top spots next week? Make sure to vote, and keep on voting for your favorites.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.