Twin Kennedy are inviting fans into their private lives with their powerful new video for "Homebound." The twin sister duo of Carli and Julie Kennedy open up the family archives of their childhood home movies in the new video, which is premiering exclusively with Taste of Country.

"Homebound" is a wistful song about heading home to the one you love, no matter where you've been.

The natives of Canada now make their homes in Nashville, and that's what was on their minds when they began the song.

“We started writing 'Homebound' when we were at the end of a long tour en route home to Nashville," they tell us. "We were missing our sweethearts and counting down the minutes until we were back home… And we had forgotten to keep an eye on the gas tank!"

They were running on empty when they began to see the distant lights of Jamestown, N.D., and that became the idea for the song when Carli Kennedy began singing the first line.

"We made it safely back to Nashville and wrote 'Homebound' with one of our best friends and fellow Canadian, Brian Donkers, and it became the title track of our upcoming EP!" they say.

The new video for the song intermingles footage of the sisters in the studio recording the track and shots of them pounding the pavement, and it ends with some adorable home footage of them and their family when they were kids, including their father playing guitar and one of the girls singing into a hair brush.

Dustin Olyan and Twin Kennedy produced "Homebound," and Dave Wallace of Riptide Studios directed and filmed the video at the Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, BC.

"With the 'Homebound' music video, we’re sharing a behind-the-scenes look into what it was like recording the album," the duo state. "Filming this video was truly a homecoming, as we spent a week at the beautiful Warehouse Studio in our home province in Vancouver, BC. We are so excited to take fans into the studio with us for this release… and wait until the end for some vintage Twin Kennedy home video clips!”

Twin Kennedy's Homebound EP is set for release on Oct. 20. The project is currently available for pre-save and pre-order across a variety of digital music services.