Will George Strait Lead the Top Country Videos of the Week?

George Strait has a great new video out this week for "The Weight of the Badge," a tribute to first responders. Will he rocket to the top of the most popular country music videos of the week?

The King of Country sure has his work cut out for him, as a long slate of big-name and rising artists have new clips looking for votes this week. Dierks Bentley teamed with Hardy and Breland for his latest, and Keb' Mo' paired with Darius Rucker for a new video, too. Gord Bamford, Meghan Patrick, the National Parks, Sarah Ryder and Taylon Hope all have new videos out, too, and Home Free are releasing a brand-new clip for "Brothers in Arms" just in time for consideration this week. Which one has your vote this time around?

This week looks an awful lot like last week in the Top 10, but Keith Urban has fallen out, and Lauren Mascitti has climbed back in.

Do you want to see different videos in the Top 10 next week? Make sure to vote, and keep on voting for your favorites.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.