Will Jason Aldean + Carrie Underwood Lead the Week’s Top Videos?

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood have released a powerful new video for their duet, "If I Didn't Love You." Will their combined fan bases launch it into the top spot of the most popular country music videos of the week?

That's up to loyal Taste of Country readers like you. They're up against Colt Ford's killer new collaboration with Vince Gill, Dan Tyminski and TikTok star Rvshvd, as well as new clips from Smo, Ryan Shupe & the Rubber Band and Conner Smith.

Who's got your vote this week?

Laine Hardy is back at No. 1 this week after a hotly-contested week of voting, with Caroline Jones right on his heels at No. 2. Home Free are in at No. 3, while Karissa Ella and Jimmy Charles round out the Top 5. Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny's new video also enters the countdown at No. 7 this week.

Jimmy Charles' video for "Hard Way to Go" ends up a long run in the Top 10 as it ages out of consideration this week, as does Sam Grow's video for "This Town," so expect for next week's Top 10 to look different.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide the most popular videos in country music by voting each week. Vote as often as once an hour, and don't forget to stop by next Friday and see who won the week!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.