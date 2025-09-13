Will Jake Owen Head Up the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Jake Owen has released a great new video for his newest song, "Long Time Loving You." Will he top the most popular videos in country music this week?

We're about to find out.

Owen's video depicts him in the studio to record the song, and it dropped in advance of his upcoming album, Dreams to Dream.

He's up against major competition from Rodney Atkins, Lanie Gardner and Danielle Bradbery, all of whom have new videos out this week looking for votes.

The Top 10 looks a little different this week. New videos from Zac Brown Band and Dolly Parton, Jessie James Decker and Joss Stone all debut this week, while newcomer Matt Cooper hangs on at No. 6. Bucky Heard and Karen Waldrup are once again at No. 1 and No. 2, with Home Free again at No. 3.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.