Will Kane Brown’s Video With His Wife Dominate the Top Videos?

Kane Brown's much-anticipated new video for "Thank God" features his wife, Katelyn, who joins him for a duet. Will his new clip hit the top of the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out.

Brown's clip for "Thank God" is up against quite a few great new titles as the Taste of Country Video Countdown resumes this week after a week off due to staff vacations. Kelsea Ballerini, Caitlyn Smith, Tyler Hubbard and After Midtown all have great new videos looking for votes this week, too, so it's going to be a hard week of voting.

Miranda Easten makes a stunning debut at No. 1 this week with her new video for "View From Here," pushing Home Free with Maggie Baugh down to No. 2. Blake Shelton's "No Body" video is in at No. 9 in a week that also finds Top 10 stalwarts including Ariel Hutchins, Jim Stanard, Karissa Ella, Danielle Bradbery and more hanging in strong amid increasing competition.

With so many new videos to vote for, the Top 10 could look very different next week. Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back on Fridays to see who rules the countdown each week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.