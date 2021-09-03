Mitchell Tenpenny is getting a lot of attention with his new video for "Truth About You." Will he head up the most popular country music videos of the week? We're about to find out.

Tenpenny is squaring off against new clips from Carter Faith, Taylor Rae and Ashley Cooke, all of whom have great new videos looking for votes this week. Which artist has your support?

The countdown looks different this week, with Laine Hardy re-asserting his dominance in the top spot, while Karissa Ella rises to No. 2 in a surprisingly strong showing from her fan base in a week that drew in more than 10,000 total votes, pushing Home Free down to No. 3. Danielle Bradbery also jumps into the countdown this week at No. 8 with her video for "Stop Draggin' Your Boots," which is already a viral hit online.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide the most popular videos in country music by voting each week. Vote as often as once an hour, and don't forget to stop by next Friday and see who won the week!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.