There are few things in country music that get more shoutouts in song than whiskey. The link between whiskey and country isn't just about whiskey itself, either — it's about the stories that come from a night of sipping, and the emotions felt while drinking.

AllAxess poured through hundreds of country songs to find the ones that mention the word "whiskey" — in its full form — the most. This list pulls from the Top 600 country songs on Spotify, so you won't find many oldies here.

Below, find the top 20 country songs that mention whiskey the most, as well as how many times the term is used in each song.

The 20 Country Songs That Mention Whiskey the Most

20. Jamey Johnson, "That Lonesome Song" — 2 whiskey mentions

19. Dallas Moore, "Every Night I Burn Another Honky Tonk Down" — 2 whiskey mentions

18. Cole Swindell, "Drinkaby" — 2 whiskey mentions

17. Tim McGraw feat. Catherine Dunn, "Diamond Rings and Old Barstools" — 3 whiskey mentions

16. Thomas Rhett, "Marry Me" — 3 whiskey mentions

15. Luke Combs, "One Number Away" — 3 whiskey mentions

14. Eric Church, "Talladega" — 3 whiskey mentions

13. Brad Paisley feat. Alison Krauss, "Whiskey Lullaby" _ 3 whiskey mentions

12. Cole Swindell, "Ain't Worth the Whiskey" — 4 whiskey mentions

11. Them Dirty Roses, "Cocaine and Whiskey" — 4 whiskey mentions

10. Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" — 6 whiskey mentions

9. Garth Brooks, "Friends in Low Places (live) — 6 whiskey mentions

8. Whitey Morgan and the 78's, "Me and the Whiskey" — 7 whiskey mentions

7. Michael Ray, "Whiskey and Rain" — 8 whiskey mentions

6. Saltwater Saddles, "Tennessee Whiskey" — 9 whiskey mentions

5. Morgan Wallen, "Me on Whiskey" — 9 whiskey mentions

4. Cody Jinks, "Must Be the Whiskey" — 9 whiskey mentions

3. The Bellamy Brothers, "Redneck Girl 2022" — 10 whiskey mentions

2. Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses" — 13 whiskey mentions

1. Nate Smith, "Whiskey on You" — 13 whiskey mentions

