Twenty-five years ago, Alan Jackson and George Strait lamented the rise of pop-country, but a broader look at the top songs of 2000 reveal that they were absolutely ...

Well, hold on. For better or worse, the two country legends kind of nailed it with "Murder on Music Row." Personal preferences aside, country radio has rarely sounded so progressive as songs from Faith Hill, Lonestar and Lee Ann Womack dominated. In some cases, country radio went all-in (see Womack's mega crossover hit "I Hope You Dance"), while elsewhere, programmers kept an arm's length.

"Can't Fight the Moonlight" by LeAnn Rimes is one example. This was a huge international hit that fell on deaf country ears. Hill's "The Way You Love Me" is another, although it cracked the Top 10.

In 2000, the Chicks won four CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

Shania Twain was country music's big winner at the Grammys.

In the fall, Garth Brooks retired for the first time.

This list of country songs turning 25 years old in 2025 isn't meant to make you feel old, although it's hard to reconcile time after learning Billy Gilman's career peak took place a quarter-century ago. Most of these songs can still be heard on great radio stations or stages today.

Others like Diamond Rio's submission have found a home elsewhere. Country music was remarkably upbeat in the year 2000. We can't claim this is a comprehensive list of songs turning 25 years old, but it does include the most popular hits, and from that group there's only one heartbreak song.

That belongs to Travis Tritt, who hit No. 1 for the final time as the century turned over.

Click the titles of each song to listen to hits you forgot about, like "There Is No Arizona" by Jamie O'Neal. Celebrate one-hit wonders and reminisce over a more cheerful time dotted with lyrics that were just a little cheesy.

25 Country Songs You Won't Believe Turn 25 In 2025 Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes