Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it.

Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have set the couples costume bar high every year since they got married, and their 2022 Halloween looks didn't disappoint: They went as a Morticia and Gomez from the Addams Family, even roping their dogs into the family costume fun.

Meanwhile, other stars decided to dress up as pop culture figures or characters from movies. Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany went for an elaborate Anchorman look complete with a "news segment" starring Aldean as Ron Burgundy and Brittany as his co-broadcaster Veronica Corningstone. Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini threw it back to 2004 with her costume, dressing up as Jennifer Coolidge's character in A Cinderella Story. Maren Morris dressed up as Judy from The Righteous Gemstones, and her pals dressed up as other characters from the show.

Brian Kelley kept in in the country music family for his Halloween look: He dressed up as Alan Jackson circa 1992, from the "Chattahoochee" music video.

Were you twinning with any country stars' costumes this Halloween? Keep scrolling to see all the epic costume looks!