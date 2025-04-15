If you grew up on 2000s country music then this list of country stars who are 50 years and up will hit hard.

We left off the obvious singers. For example, everyone knows Dolly Parton and George Strait are well past 50. Featured are 22 singers who either just turned 50, or who still look and sound much younger than the age on their birth certificate.

At the start of this list, you'll find a country group with several No. 1 hits across the last half-decade. Then there is Gretchen Wilson, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Shania Twain and Tim McGraw in a category of artists that most would likely have guessed are over 50, but still, we included them here, because who doesn't want to look that good as you age?

Nobody over 60 years old is featured. This list is — for the most part — arranged from youngest to oldest, although the age spread in groups disrupts the pattern.

Set to make this list in the near future: Eric Church (born 1977), Blake Shelton (born 1976) and Luke Bryan (born 1976). Shoutout to Roland Note for help verifying ages.

At the end of this list, find three artists that are knocking on the door of 50. Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney is one, as in September 2025 he'll join his bandmates in the fifty and fine club. It's worth mentioning that all three of these artists — and most of the other 19 — are still working and touring and doing both at a very high level.

