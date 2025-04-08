Still Got It: See the Hottest Country Artists Over 40, Ranked!

A funny thing happened since the last time we published this 40 hottest country artists over 40 list.

Fourteen young singers long-admired for their physical beauty (in addition to their talent) had a few birthdays. Quite suddenly, men like Brett Young, Sam Hunt and Charles Kelley can be considered for this list.

Without warning, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Jana Kramer are eligible, too and that's good news for everyone (except maybe the 14 artists who got the boot as a result).

Sure, age is just a number, but in these cases it's a pretty sexy number.

This list gives a nod and a wink to all of our favorite country stars that are 40 and up. A few will shock you — like, what's LeAnn Rimes doing there?!

Quite a few veterans have stayed sexy. George Strait won ToC's March Man-Ness competition in 2025, so you know he'll be represented. Reba McEntire, Shania Twain and Keith Urban are a few more who are fine over 50.

Our No. 1 artist seems to sip from the Fountain of Youth at his local gym.

Typically, we consider an artists personality, character and overall body of work in making these types of lists, but this one is a bit more superficial. Unlike real life, it's what's on the outside that counts here.

That's a nice reward for a group of artists who have worked hard to stay fit and healthy past 40.

40 Hottest Artists Over 40 Over the hill? Heck no! Try off-the-charts hot. Some of country music's hottest, most prominent singers are 40 years old or older, and they just seem get better with age. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes