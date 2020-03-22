Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown + More Are Quarantining, But Still Funny

In an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), officials in the United States and around the globe are encouraging -- and, in some cases, mandating -- people to stay at home and practice "social distancing": remaining at least six feet apart from others. The unprecedented situation has left many off work (or, unfortunately, out of work) and with a whole lot of free time to read, watch movies and, of course, scroll through their social media feeds.

The good news (and we use that term loosely) in all of this is that some people haven't lost their sense of humor amid the chaos. We're in an uncertain and, yes, frightening time, so we need a laugh more than ever, and some country artists are here to supply the jokes.

Kacey Musgraves, in particular, is trying to find a bit of funny in the situation -- when she's not unsubscribing from brands' email lists and getting back into the smartphone game Words With Friends, that is. Russell Dickerson, meanwhile, is choosing to look at this as one long sleepover -- and who didn't love sleepovers as a kid?

Musgraves and Dickerson are just two of the country artists who are bringing us a bit of levity these days. Keep reading for some tweets that will, hopefully, put a smile on your quarantined face.