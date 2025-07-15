Cracker Barrel Has Made a Major Change + Fans Aren’t Happy

Cracker Barrel has a new CEO, Julie Felss Masino, and one of the things that she has on her list to change at the family-friendly chain could actually be driving customers away.

The fast-casual chain is known for its old country decor and atmosphere throughout the entire store. From the moment you step foot inside a Cracker Barrel, you are engulfed in Southern culture, preparing you for the comfort food that is awaiting you.

But a TikTok posted recently from a remodeled Cracker Barrel in Manchester, Tenn., shows a spot that literally looks like the opposite of a normal Cracker Barrel.

This one has plain white walls, with a severe lack of flair. There are hardly any old items on the walls to make it feel like you are in your grandmother's house, like a normal Cracker Barrel location.

Instead, it looks like you are in a newly remodeled home you would see on HGTV.

People had strong reactions in the comment section, with many that mirror, "NO NO NO! What are you DOING????"

The comments on the TikTok are scathing, but so are the ones in the dedicated Cracker Barrel Reddit thread.

One user writes, "The same thing happened to Bob Evans. They redesigned it to look like another generic, bland and sterile restaurant and within 2 years their food went downhill and now I go there maybe once a year."

Another writes, "This new look kind of looks like a sterile operating room, not a Cracker Barrel."

However, what looks to be an ex-Cracker Barrel employee chimed in with some pushback to the negativity: "Spoken like a person who never had to dust all that bulls--t. I bet the new restaurant will be much nicer because it's inherently cleaner."

That is a wonderful point about the cleanliness, but is that a trade-off that Cracker Barrel fans are willing to make? Sounds like a no, based on these comments.

According to The Takeout, about 40 Cracker Barrel locations throughout the country have been pilot testing the new design.

That is a small percentage of the company's 660 nationwide locations, but enough to be able to decide if it's worth pursuing at all Cracker Barrel locations —or if the idea has too much negative feedback, they can scrap it like it never happened.

