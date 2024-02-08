Craig Morgan Sworn in as Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve

Craig Morgan is returning to military duty. The country singer was sworn in as a Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve on Saturday (Feb. 3) at Redstone Arsenal, his assigned post in Huntsville, Ala.

On hand for the event was Chief Warrant Officer 3 William R. Green, as well as Morgan's wife, Karen Greer, and Deputy State Director John Clement, who had the honor of pinning on his new ranks.

Did Craig Morgan Serve in the Military?

The "Almost Home" singer previously served 17 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. He was a part of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions and held the positions of staff sergeant and fire support specialist including airborne, air assault and rappel master.

Morgan is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and is a USO Merit Award recipient. He has made 16 trips overseas to perform for the troops, which earned him the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal for his efforts.

When Did Craig Morgan Re-Enlist in the Military?

In July 2023, the "Little Bit of Life" hitmaker re-enlisted on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. He gave his oath in front of a live audience before being sworn back into the Army Reserve.

“I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves,” he said in a statement. “I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow Soldiers. God bless America. Go Army.”

Craig Morgan's Memoir Details His Military Service

In a partnership with Blackstone Publishing, Morgan released a book detailing his time in the service. God, Family, Country arrived last fall. In that book he shares stories of his military service, like working alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama and fighting sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand.

Morgan's latest album, appropriately titled Enlisted, was released in Oct. 2023. The collection of songs features collaborations with Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson and a handful of other country singers.