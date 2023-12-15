Craig Morgan and His Son Have a Survivalist Business in Alaska
When you think of Craig Morgan, you might think of songs like "Redneck Yacht Club," "The Harvester," or his highest-peaking song, "That's What I Love About Sundays."
You may also think about his recent enlistment into the U.S. Army Reserve during a Grand Ole Opry performance, or his countless acts of kindness and humanity that he has become known for over the years.
But you probably don't even know about Morgan's survivalist business in Alaska, which he runs with his son. It's called Craig Morgan's Off-Grid Experience in Jerry Lake, Ala. — the singer explains that they take 4-6 clients at a time and teach them how to live off of the grid.
"We teach them to thrive, not just survive," Morgan tells Taste of Country Nights.
So naturally, I wanted to find out how well-versed Morgan is in surviving in the wild, so I asked him for the best advice on how to survive in an emergency without services around.
Morgan replied immediately with, "Shelter."
"You can live forever without food — or I mean, a long time before you like, just die — water, you get 3 days plus, whatever. But, shelter, you'll die overnight if you don't have good shelter," he says. "Learn how to build a fire."
Need to start a fire without any flint or gas? The country star has your back.
"Stick and string. If you don't have any string you can do it just stick and hand," he explains. "It can be done. We do it. We teach people how to do that."
A quick gander at the website for his survivalist business and you'll find dates open in 2024, so if living and thriving off the grid is for you, Craig Morgan will take care of you.
