There's a common sentiment that music is gorier and more graphic today than it used to be, and that's simply not true.

In fact, some of the darkest, creepiest and all-around most disturbing country songs are the murder ballads of the 1950s and 1960s.

"The Knoxville Girl," "Stagger Lee," "Long Black Veil" and "Don't Take Your Guns to Town" are just a few of the classic country songs out there about murder. These songs are especially chilling because many of them are based on a true story. For example, "The Knoxville Girl" is an Appalachian murder ballad based on an Irish song that dates back at least a couple centuries and can be traced all the way back to a real-life murder that took place near Shrewbury, England in 1683.

But perhaps the most jaw-droppingly creepy song of all time is Eddie Noack's 1968 recording "Psycho," a song that finds the narrator confessing an array of crimes to his mother, each darker than the last.

What makes this song especially grim is the unreliability of the narrator. As he recounts the disappearance of a young girl named Betty Clark, he genuinely seems shocked to learn she's dead — but when he admits that he was "holding a wrench" when his "mind walked away," both the narrator's mother and the listener can put two and two together.

In the final line, the narrator apologizes to his mother for breaking the cup she gave him, and asks her why she isn't getting up. He doesn't say as much, but it seems pretty likely that the mother has become this "psycho"'s latest victim.

It won't come as much of a surprise that Noack never found commercial country success with "Psycho." However, the song has gone on to become a cult favorite, and bluegrass star Billy Strings often covers it during his live shows, ensuring that the grim legacy of "Psycho" lives on.

Eddie Noack's "Psycho" is No. 1 on Taste of Country's list of the darkest country songs of all time. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the round-up.

Eddie Noack, "Psycho" Lyrics:

Can Mary fry some fish, Mama? / I'm as hungry as can be / Oh Lordy, how I wish Mama / You could keep the quiet / 'Cause my head's killing me

I seen my ex last night, Mama / At a dance at Miller's store / She was that Jackie White, Mama / I killed 'em both and they're buried under Jenkin's sycamore

Don't you think I'm psycho, Mama? / You can pour me a cup / If you think I'm psycho, Mama / Better let 'em lock me up

Don't hand the dog to me, Mama / I might squeeze him too tight / And I'm as nervous as can be, Mama / But let me tell you 'bout last night

I woke up in Johnny's room, Mama / Standing right by his bed / With my hands near his throat, Mama / Wishing both of us was dead

You think I'm psycho, don't you, Mama? / I just killed Johnny's pup / You think I'm psycho, don't you, Mama? / You better let 'em lock me up

You know the little girl next door, Mama? / I think her name is Betty Clark / Aw, don't tell me that she's dead, Mama / Why, I just seen her in the park

She was sitting on a bench, Mama / Thinking up a game to play / Seems I was holding a wrench, Mama / Then my mind walked away

You think I'm psycho, don't you Mama? / Didn't mean to break your cup / You think I'm psycho, don't you, Mama / Mama, why don't you get up? / Say something to me Mama / Mama, why don't you get up?