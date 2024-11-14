See Inside the Newly Opened Spirit Christmas Stores

As promised, the newly minted Spirit Christmas stores are officially open! Just like its Halloween counterpart, these holiday-themed stores are a one-stop shop for all things Christmas — including photos with Santa!

The first handful of locations have opened their doors for the inaugural season and thanks to social media, holiday shoppers across the country are getting their first look at what is sure to be a new Christmas tradition.

Check out the grand opening of the first Spirit Christmas below.

Here's What You Can Expect at Spirit Christmas

Spirit Christmas is an immersive holiday experience that promises everything you need deck the halls and make spirits bright.

Customers will find:

Holiday decorations for both indoor and outdoor use.

Christmas-themed clothing, including ugly sweaters.

Unique stocking stuffers.

Baking necessities.

Shoppers can also take part in interactive experiences like writing letters to Santa and photo opportunities. Families can also book photos with Santa Claus, free of charge.

What Is Spirit Christmas?

After seeing years of success with Spirit Halloween stores, Spencer Gifts announced they would be taking the same concept of an immersive store dedicated to one holiday and use it for Christmas. Thus, Spirit Halloween transformed into Spirit Christmas.

The festive stores will operate in the same pop-up capacity and only be open for a limited time each year. The stores will occupy empty buildings in various cities across the nation. So far, there have been 10 Spirit Christmas stores that have opened, mostly in the Northeast region of the U.S.