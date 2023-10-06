Heads Up, America — Crocs Cowboy Boots Are Coming! [Pictures]
Over the years, Crocs have seemed to only gain popularity in America. What started out as a simple shoe to garden in has taken over as the go-to form of footwear — Crocs even have a cult-like following!
This week, Crocs unveiled the latest piece of their footwear line: The Crocs Cowboy Boots.
They will be available for a limited release beginning on October 23 for a price of $120. While that might be a lot for a rubber shoe that started out as very affordable, they're set up to be quite popular especially as the holiday season approaches and due to their limited nature.
Crocs timed the release of the cowboy boot to "Croctober," or the month of October, when the brand typically does something unique with the shoe that was inspired by its fans.
Naysayers, step back: Crocs credit their fanbase for this unique idea, noting in a statement:
"For years, the buzz around a Crocs-inspired cowboy boot has been building, creating a genuine fan-fueled movement trending across social media. Recognizing this passion, Crocs is making fan dreams come true, turning the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot into a reality."
The Crocs takeover may have happened during the pandemic, where it was a rite of passage to be comfortable. Of course, sliding on a pair of comfy Crocs is the best way to be both convenient and comfortable.
It has become more than just a lounging-around shoe — people in all different professions can be spotted wearing a pair, at any time.
With the Oct. 23 release of the Crocs cowboy boot just days away, you need to decide rather quickly if this is something you want to try to lock down, or pass on.
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
