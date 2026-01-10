Cystal Gayle has pulled out of an upcoming appearance in Ireland after suffering a knee injury that has her doctors concerned about her travelling overseas.

The 75-year-old country icon was slated to appear at the Your Roots Are Showing conference in Belfast, Ireland, on Monday (Jan. 13), where she was slated to perform during the FOLK iN FUSION: Nashville to Belfast opening concert.

What Is Wrong With Crystal Gayle's Health?

However, Gayle recently suffered a torn meniscus in her knee, and her doctors have advised her that she is not yet ready to travel such distances.

"I was truly looking forward to coming to Belfast — singing a few songs, sharing some stories, and spending time with everyone,” Gayle says in a press release.

“But my doctor tells me this knee isn’t ready for those overseas miles just yet. I promise I’ll be ‘Ready for the Times to Get Better’ — just not at 30,000 feet next week. Thank you for your understanding, and I hope we can make it up to you soon.”

Event ticket holders and attendees can refer to their original point of purchase and conference channels for more information about the conference.

Who Is Crystal Gayle?

Gayle was one of the most successful country singers of the 1970s and '80s.

She scored a long string of hits that included "I'll Get Over You," "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue," "Why Have You Left the One You Left Me For" and many more.

Gayle landed her final No. 1 hit, "Straight to the Heart," in 1986, and the country superstar has remained active in performing and recording in the decades since her biggest chart successes.

What Is Crystal Gayle Doing Today?

Gayle has recorded a new version of “What the World Needs Now Is Love” for the upcoming album Melodic Genius — the Songs of Burt Bacharach, which StarVista Music is set to release for streaming in the spring.

She also has a string of tour dates scheduled from February to April. For more information, please visit her official website.