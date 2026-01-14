Crystal Gayle says she's doing better, but she's still got a way to go in her recovery after a recent knee injury led to her having to cancel a planned public appearance.

What's the Update on Crystal Gayle's Health?

Speaking to People, the 75-year-old country legend says having to cancel planned appearances has impacted her "mentally and physically," adding, “These things happen and you don't want it to.

"I've never had anything like this," she adds. "Mentally, you're going through a 'why me?'"

Which Appearances Did Crystal Gayle Cancel?

Gayle was scheduled to appear at the Your Roots Are Showing conference in Belfast, Ireland, on Monday (Jan. 13), where she was to perform as part of the FOLK iN FUSION: Nashville to Belfast opening concert.

She was also slated to take part in various other activities during the conference.

What Is Wrong With Crystal Gayle's Health?

She recently suffered a torn meniscus in her knee, and her doctors subsequently advised Gayle that she was not ready to travel large distances due to the possibility of blood clots forming in her knee, according to People.

"I was truly looking forward to coming to Belfast — singing a few songs, sharing some stories, and spending time with everyone,” Gayle said in a press release announcing her cancellation and the reason for it.

“But my doctor tells me this knee isn’t ready for those overseas miles just yet. I promise I’ll be ‘Ready for the Times to Get Better’ — just not at 30,000 feet next week. Thank you for your understanding, and I hope we can make it up to you soon.”

When Will Crystal Gayle Be Back Onstage?

That's not yet clear.

“I know people have, and there are all different types of surgeries they do. So we'll see what I'm going to do," she tells People in regard to her treatment.

Gayle's been getting conflicting opinions from different specialists, she adds, but "I'll be doing things soon.

"I can go and sit and sing, but it does put you in a different place mentally ... it is harder to get around, but hopefully in the near future, it won't be."

Who Is Crystal Gayle?

Gayle was one of country music's biggest hitmakers of the 1970s and '80s.

She scored a long string of hits that included "I'll Get Over You," "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue," "Why Have You Left the One You Left Me For" and many more, often combining country and pop elements and becoming a crossover star in the process.

Gayle scored her final No. 1 hit, "Straight to the Heart," in 1986, and the singer has remained active in recording and performing in the years since her biggest chart successes.

What Is Crystal Gayle Doing Today?

Gayle recorded a new version of “What the World Needs Now Is Love” for the upcoming album Melodic Genius — the Songs of Burt Bacharach, which StarVista Music is set to release via streaming in the spring.

She also has a string of tour dates scheduled in February and April.

For more information, please visit her official website.

Is Crystal Gayle in the Country Music Hall of Fame?

Actually, she's not. Gayle is one of a large number of prominent female country singers who have not yet been inducted.