CVS Employees Go on Strike, Accusing Them of Underpaying + Intimidation
It's been a rough go this past year for CVS. They have been closing locations left and right and have been a part of the ongoing retail and pharmaceutical apocalypse.
Now they are dealing with employees at seven of their locations going on strike. They are seeking better pay and health care, among other things.
In California, employees of CVS have an option to either be in a union or not. Workers in the United Food and Commercial Workers union decided to strike, leaving some managers and non-union employees to pick up the pieces.
Imagine being one of those workers who aren't on strike. They just want to come to work and make money to pay their bills, and because the seven CVS locations decided to stay open through this strike, they now have to pick up the slack, but for the same money.
The strike began on Friday (Oct. 18) and will continue until at least Wednesday (Oct. 23). That is when the union reps will meet with the CVS reps to speak about the dispute.
According to Fox News, in the dispute, Melissa Acosta — a pharmacy technician who is on the contract bargaining committee — claimed the company was "intimidating workers, observing them, getting in the way of them speaking to union representatives."
Then in speaking of the need for higher pay and better health care, Acosta said she cannot afford the cost of the insurance CVS offers, so she is instead enrolled in the state-run program Covered California.
Within the local United Food and Commercial Workers union, they just need 90 percent of workers' votes to strike, and that they got.
"We're disappointed that our UFCW member colleagues have gone on strike at a few select locations in the Los Angeles area," CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault states.
Thibault revealed that CVS had indeed offered something more than status quo to the workers, but it has seemingly been rejected, as the workers are still on strike.
