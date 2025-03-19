Racing fans will get an inside look at the life of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt nearly 25 years after his death, thanks to a new documentary called Earnhardt.

The four-part series will be available on Amazon Prime Video beginning Memorial Day Weekend, which is fitting, since the holiday weekend is one of the biggest in the racing world.

The documentary promises fans an in-depth look into Earnhardt both as a race car driver and a man taking care of his family.

Earnhardt is a journey beyond the pits, "with rare archival footage, thrilling races, and emotionally revealing interviews from his children, colleagues, and closest friends."

Recently, NASCAR shared a sneak peek at the new series on its YouTube channel. In it are plenty of clips of Earnhardt both on and off the track. We see clips of him fishing, strapping his son Dale Earnhardt Jr. into a race car, and driving a John Deere tractor across a field.

In addition to these home videos, there's footage from old interviews and plenty of post-race celebrations on the podium.

How Did Dale Earnhardt Die?

Earnhardt was a highly decorated stock car driver who began his career in 1975. He was known to drive aggressively, which earned him nicknames like "The Intimidator," "Ironhead" and "The Man in Black."

His willingness to push it on the track paid off, as he won numerous championships throughout his time behind the wheel.

That included seven Winston Cup championships, which is a record he shares with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson. He is the only driver to log at least one win in four consecutive decades in NASCAR history.

On February 18, 2001, Earnhardt was involved in a crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500. He sustained a basilar skull fracture after smashing into the wall, which ultimately claimed his life. He was 49 years old at the time.

In 2010, he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame inaugural class posthumously.

