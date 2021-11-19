Dallas Moore delivers a dose of praise in his new video for "Blue Jean Jesus." The singer-songwriter salutes those who look at life a little bit differently while still shining a light for all to see, and it was inspired by a friend of his

Moore's "Blue Jean Jesus" video stars actor, comedian and MC Jack Schit as a street corner preacher who delivers his gospel message to anyone who wanders by — sometimes to a great deal of suspicion and mistrust. The video, which premieres exclusively via Taste of Country on Friday (Nov. 19), will remind almost any viewer of someone they've seen in real life and perhaps given a wide berth, but Moore's song protests that the man with the message means no harm.

"Was he just some crazy fool who hung out on the street / Or did he have the answers to this life for you and me / Or was he just some hippie string out on weed and wine / Well they called him Blue Jean Jesus and he was a friend of mine," he sings in the chorus.

“I wrote 'Blue Jean Jesus' based on a guy folks used to call Weird Harold in my hometown of Cincinnati, and this video is a humorous take on my many experiences running into him," Moore explains to Taste of Country. "He would preach street corner gospel to anyone passing by or sometimes to an imaginary audience that only he could see in his mind. He would always get shoved away or told to move along but he never meant any harm to anyone, and he was indeed a friend of mine. I reckon we've all met a version of Weird Harold somewhere in our lives.”

Dean Miller produced and directed the video for "Blue Jean Jesus," which also includes appearances from Moore's wife, Jenna Danielle Moore and daughter, Victory Lee Moore.

"Blue Jean Jesus" appears on Moore's current album, The Rain, which he released in April. Moore and his band tracked in just two days at OmniSound Studios in Nashville.

“These sessions were the most relaxed and enjoyable of my career,” Moore observes. “We had a lot of laughs and grins as the songs took shape and came to life organically and we got most of them in one or two takes, which gave everything a live feel — which I’ve always wanted to capture in the studio. I think this album is my most focused and realized yet and another step in my journey as I kick the can a little farther down the road.”

Since those sessions, Moore and his band have lost longtime guitarist Chuck "Lucky Chucky" Morpurgo, who died in November of 2021 after battling cancer.

The Rain is currently available via Moore's official website, with various special packages offering a number of extras. For further information about Dallas Moore, keep up with him via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

