Niall Horan couldn't quite make his busy schedule accommodate some of the upcoming rehearsals for the Knockout rounds on The Voice, but not to worry. Dan + Shay are stepping in to cover for him.

According to NBC.com, Horan's summer schedule in 2023 included a tour in support of his current album, The Show, as well as filming for The Voice, where he is currently a coach alongside John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire. He was unable to tape part of the iconic reality singing competition, so Dan + Shay will be on hand on Tuesday night (Nov. 7), coaching Horan's team members as they prepare for the grueling Knockouts.

"This is gonna be so much fun, obviously, man, we're always here for you," Shay Mooney tells Horan in an exclusive preview from Entertainment Weekly. "I heard you got a stacked team, so we're pretty excited."

It will actually give viewers a preview of what the show's next season will look like in 2024; Dan + Shay announced in June of 2023 that they would become the first duo to join The Voice as coaches in its upcoming Season 25. Legend, McEntire and Chance the Rapper will round out the judging panel for Season 25, which will premiere in the spring of 2024.

The duo consisting of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney previously served as Battle Advisors for coach Blake Shelton's team during Season 20 of The Voice. Dan + Shay released their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, in September; the album's first single is "Save Me the Trouble."