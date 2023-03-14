Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and an all-star supporting cast took the stage on Tuesday (March 14) at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville to perform an energetic cover of the Prince classic, "Purple Rain," and they brought the house down in front of one of the most seasoned crowds possible.

Rucker and Paisley were initially slated to team with Vince Gill as part of UMG's annual luncheon performance showcase at the Ryman during the 2023 Country Radio Seminar. The annual three-day event brings together artists, journalists, radio programmers and other country music insiders for panels, interviews, performances and showcases that set the agenda for the rest of the year in country music.

Once they settled on a song, Gill suggested they include the rest of the Universal Music Group roster that had performed that afternoon, which included Boy Named Banjo, Sam Hunt, Caylee Hammack, Tyler Hubbard, Kassi Ashton, Parker McCollum, Brothers Osborne and more. They all joined forces on a powerful rendition of Prince's "Purple Rain," the title song of the pop and rock superstar's career-changing 1984 album. The album served as the soundtrack to a film of the same name, and the song reached No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and became one of Prince's most lasting songs.

Rucker's passionate lead vocal and Paisley's incendiary lead guitar solo are two of the standout elements of the performance. Click on the video below to watch:

