Dave Ramsey is known for the hard-nosed, no-nonsense financial advice he gives out, but he doesn't skimp on luxuries when it comes to his own living arrangements. The famed financial adviser owned a stunning estate just outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property of jaw-dropping luxury.

Ramsey listed his 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 13,545-square-foot mansion in the affluent rural Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., for $15.45 million in February of 2021, according to Realtor.com. He sold the massive luxury property in August of 2021 for $10.2 million, according to online property sites.

As Realtor.com reports, the selling price represented a 34 percent discount from the original asking price, but the final deal only included five acres from the original offering of nearly 15 acres.

Ramsey is the best-selling author of The Total Money Makeover, and he also hosts the syndicated hit radio program The Ramsey Show each day. According to records, Ramsey took his own financial advice and paid $1.5 million in an all-cash deal for the original parcel of land in 2008. He then built the massive, French chateau-style home and purchased two adjacent lots to complete his enormous rural estate.

The mind-boggling house sits in a gated and very private neighborhood that is home to several other Nashville celebrities, and the seclusion and high elevation of Ramsey's property offer ultimate privacy and sweeping views of nature in every direction.

The luxury property boasts every high-end amenity, including:

Smart home technology.

A private gate and fencing.

Five fireplaces.

Three staircases and an elevator.

An in-ground pool and spa.

Covered porches, exterior lounging and dining areas.

Three garages with parking for eight vehicles.

Zillow.com currently values Ramsey's former estate at $11,257,600, which breaks down to $831 per square foot and a monthly payment of $59,237.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Dave Ramsey's stunning Nashville estate, and keep scrolling to inside the luxurious homes of Fox News' biggest stars:

