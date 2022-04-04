Dierks Bentley’s 7 Peaks Festival Is Returning, But in a New Location

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival will return in 2022 for a third run.

This year's event will take place Labor Day Weekend (Sep. 2-4) in a new location, San Luis Valley, Colo. Bentley made the announcement on Monday (April 4) alongside his partners at Live Nation.

“I can’t overstate how much it means to be able to say that Seven Peaks is officially coming back,” the country star admits. "We found the perfect new location for the festival in Villa Grove. Everyone knows how much I love Colorado and how important it was for me to find a home for this one of a kind event that encompasses all the magic of the beauty of the state. This year’s line-up is so good; I can’t wait to share what we have planned for this year’s festival in the coming days."

Although a full lineup has not been announced, it's a safe bet that Bentley will be headlining the final night. He also has a current collaboration with Breland and Hardy, so it's possible they will be involved somehow this year if schedules allow.

Seven Peaks Festival's official Twitter page also shared the news with a fun video of the country artist "moving" the festival — Bentley is seen packing boxes and loading them into a truck.

The festival also told fans to be on the lookout for some more news — most likely a lineup announcement — on April 13.

Bentley started Seven Peaks Music Festival in 2018 because of his love for country music and the state of Colorado. During the first two years, the event called Buena Vista its home. In 2019, the most recent year Seven Peaks took place, artists in the lineup included Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Travis Tritt and more.

The "Beers on Me" singer recently announced the summer leg of his Beers on Me Tour with Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning. The tour runs June 3 through Sep. 11. Bentley also told Taste of Country that he has a new album in the works this year.